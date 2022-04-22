BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Tops $741,954.11

BitBall (BTB) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 57.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $741,954.11 and $141,964.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,468.86 or 1.00117006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00026014 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001865 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

