Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Hits $592.26 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $33.82 or 0.00085509 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $592.26 million and $33.13 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.00392209 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00092428 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007247 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

