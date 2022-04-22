Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $80.09 or 0.00202595 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $114.06 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,529.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.57 or 0.00805901 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00023369 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,039,408 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

