BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $1.25 on Major Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $731.49 million and $63.70 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046400 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.89 or 0.07439967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,529.95 or 1.00276867 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

