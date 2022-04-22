Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE BDR opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million, a P/E ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.