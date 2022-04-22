Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

BSFC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 33,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Blue Star Foods has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Blue Star Foods Corp., an international seafood company, imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meat and other premium seafood products sourced primarily from Southeast Asia and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Star Foods (BSFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.