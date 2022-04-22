BMO Capital Markets Trims Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price to $60.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $41.47 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

