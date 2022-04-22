Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel Sells 750 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,239.32 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,248.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,341.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

