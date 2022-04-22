Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $416,976.17 and approximately $103,630.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00034274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00104252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

