BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NYSE BPMP remained flat at $$17.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.37.
BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.
