BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.58 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE BPMP remained flat at $$17.11 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 67,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines, as well as refined product terminals to transport onshore crude oil production to refinery in Whiting, Indiana as well as offshore crude oil and natural gas production to refining markets, and trading and distribution hubs.

