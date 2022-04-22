BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.51) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.11) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.68) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 490 ($6.38) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($4.94) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.92) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 174.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 182.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.60).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.