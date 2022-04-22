BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get BRC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRCC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $18.14 on Monday. BRC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.39.

About BRC (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.