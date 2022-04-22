Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Bread (BRD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bread has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $16.88 million and approximately $605,756.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

