Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($103.23) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($94.09) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($121.51) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.04 ($98.97).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €76.10 ($81.83) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($46.30) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($60.48). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €77.02.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

