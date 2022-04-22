Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after buying an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $246,128,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $150,857,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

NYSE BMY traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.73. 717,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,753,498. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.