Brokerages Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Brokerages predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) will announce $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80 billion. AON reported sales of $3.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.64 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.44 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.64. 1,046,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. AON has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $310.16 and its 200-day moving average is $299.27.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock worth $11,982,022 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AON by 50.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after buying an additional 293,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,959,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,663,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

