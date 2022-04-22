Brokerages Anticipate Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.05 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFG stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 757,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,054. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Archaea Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

