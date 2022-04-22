Brokerages Anticipate Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFG shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of Archaea Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,869,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy in the third quarter valued at about $4,264,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Archaea Energy stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 757,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,054. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $23.75.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

