Brokerages Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $2.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,502. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

