Brokerages Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.67. Integra LifeSciences reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

IART traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,222. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $9,700,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $99,327,000 after acquiring an additional 629,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.