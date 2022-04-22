Brokerages Anticipate PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.