Brokerages Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) to announce $126.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.78 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $119.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.49 million to $521.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $536.71 million, with estimates ranging from $506.32 million to $549.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.51. 1,233,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,773. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

