Brokerages Anticipate Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) to announce $146.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Udemy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $147.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Udemy will report full-year sales of $625.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.16 million to $628.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $766.93 million, with estimates ranging from $753.50 million to $783.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Udemy.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $137.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.34 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UDMY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UDMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 251,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44. Udemy has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

Udemy, Inc operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages.

