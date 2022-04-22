Brokerages Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.54. Walmart posted earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $159.14. 174,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,144,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $441.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.57. Walmart has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

