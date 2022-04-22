Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Billion

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to report $5.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.25 billion and the highest is $5.47 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $22.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.89 billion to $22.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $24.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.20. 12,917,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,427,934. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

