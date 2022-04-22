Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $22.70 million. First Bank posted sales of $22.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $92.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.90 million to $92.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $96.25 million, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $97.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRBA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

