Brokerages Expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) to announce $83.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.49 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $99.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $378.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.20 million to $423.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.89 million, with estimates ranging from $356.09 million to $591.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.27.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,909. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,268,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,493. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $119.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

