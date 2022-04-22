Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Yelp reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.10 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

YELP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $256,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,679 shares of company stock worth $1,395,302. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 76,115 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,403 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YELP stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.61. 635,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,001. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.75. Yelp has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.