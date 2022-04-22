Brokerages Set 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) PT at $19.65

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.65.
A number of analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
NYSE EGHT opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $35.25.
In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in 8X8 by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 7,250.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 288,991 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
