Brokerages Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target at $233.33

Shares of abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLFPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on abrdn from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.53) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. abrdn has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

