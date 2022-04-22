Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target at $83.57

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,574. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3,002.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.95.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

