Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $18.58

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86. Cascades has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

