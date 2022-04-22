Brokerages Set Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) PT at $104.75

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of APPS opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.20. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

