Brokerages Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target at $8.40

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,613,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,945,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,120 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,498,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,164,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,175 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,642. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.