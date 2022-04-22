Brokerages Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) PT at $291.75

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,417,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,654,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $261.95 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,138.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.48.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

