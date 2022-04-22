Brokerages Set Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Price Target at C$97.95

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.95.

MG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Magna International alerts:

TSE:MG traded down C$2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$78.20. 1,159,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,670. The firm has a market cap of C$23.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$70.16 and a 52 week high of C$126.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 10.3800004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other Magna International news, Director Mary Lou Maher acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.