Brokerages Set Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target at $19.17

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 85,933 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.