Brokerages Set Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT at $51.86

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXDX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 168,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,714 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. 8,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.30. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $51.96.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prometheus Biosciences (Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

