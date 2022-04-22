Brokerages Set Redrow plc (LON:RDW) PT at GBX 865

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 865 ($11.25).

RDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.93) price target on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 890 ($11.58) to GBX 710 ($9.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.93) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.75) to GBX 1,000 ($13.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Redrow alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 619 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($161,072.08). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.92), for a total transaction of £19,950 ($25,956.28).

Shares of Redrow stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 545 ($7.09). 415,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,004. The company has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 551.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 618.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.67).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Redrow (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.