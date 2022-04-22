Brokerages Set Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Price Target at $550.00

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $550.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 630 ($8.20) to GBX 550 ($7.16) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. 37,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.13%.

About Rentokil Initial (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.