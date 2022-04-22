Brokerages Set REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) PT at $13.85

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REVG. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in REV Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in REV Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in REV Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. REV Group had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

