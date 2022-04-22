Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) PT at $71.05

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMMNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($83.33) to €71.10 ($76.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($76.34) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 38,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,370. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.27.

Siemens Healthineers ( OTCMKTS:SMMNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

