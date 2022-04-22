Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $159.87

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.87.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEL traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,728. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $120.73 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.48.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

