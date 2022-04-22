Brokerages Set Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Target Price at $6.70

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Tellurian stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. 820,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,458,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tellurian by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tellurian by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,710,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tellurian by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

