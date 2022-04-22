Brokerages Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Price Target at GBX 318.75

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.75 ($4.15).

A number of research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 327 ($4.25) to GBX 320 ($4.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.29) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 266.70 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 278.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 281.38. The company has a market cap of £20.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. Tesco has a 12-month low of GBX 219.40 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.10 ($3.96).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through operating stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities.

