BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE BRP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 510,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,168. BRP Group has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 114.45 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after buying an additional 1,934,628 shares during the period. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 402,878 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,974,000 after buying an additional 273,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

