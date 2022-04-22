BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.530-$8.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.81.

DOOO traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.48. 7,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,422. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

