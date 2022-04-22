BTIG Research Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $278.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.22.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.23.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

