CAE (NYSE:CAE) Given New C$43.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Securities raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.86.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. CAE has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. CAE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CAE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile (Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.