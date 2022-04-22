Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Downgraded by OTR Global to “Negative”

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 50,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,995. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.81.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.52 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

